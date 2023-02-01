Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Georgia Tech by 2.

—If you missed the announcement on Monday, Louisville’s first Spring Game under Jeff Brohm will be played on the evening of Friday, April 21, the night before Thunder Over Louisville.

—Brohm is pumped about the event.

“I’m excited about it,” Brohm said. “I think going way back to when I was an assistant, Friday night, the night before Thunder was a great time to have a spring game.” The spring game will be a chance for the fans to see Brohm’s first team at U of L. The roster includes seven early enrollees from the high school Class of 2023 and 12 transfer players that have been added to the roster. “We’re hoping to get a good crowd out,” Brohm said. “We will try to have as game-like of a situation as you can. Sometimes have to be a little careful not to get guys injured, but at the same time, you want to have some fun playing football, have the fans come out, and see what the future might be. “Hopefully, we will have great weather that night and it will be a great night to kick off the weekend.”

—The latest women’s basketball Bracketology from ESPN has Louisville in the field of 68 as an 8-seed, with a potential Final Four rematch against South Carolina looming in the second round.

—The average recruit ranking in Louisville football’s 2023 class is set to be the highest in program history.

—At least one national writer thinks Pierce Clarkson will be the first freshman QB in the ACC to see the field in 2023.

Which QB in the Class of 2023 is the first QB up in the ACC?@BrianDohn247 explains why he believes it is 4⭐️ and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson ️



WATCH : https://t.co/qfXzGNXTxw pic.twitter.com/lVVMDeDvHz — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 1, 2023

—Louisville’s Synclair Savage has been named the ACC Women’s Field Performer of the Week.

—Jim Nantz shares his best memories (Athletic link) of working with Billy Packer.

—Sydney Curry’s cram on BC was the fifth-best play of the week (video) in the ACC.

—Allan Houston III, the son of former Ballard High and NBA star Allan Houston, is transferring to Louisville.

A wide receiver, Houston III spent the past three seasons at Brown.

—Matt McGavic of Louisville Report breaks down the 4-2-5 scheme that Ron English and Mark Hagen will be bringing to U of L from Purdue.

—DeSales OL James Glover-Tyson has committed to Louisville as a preferred walk-on.

—Louisville will OFFICIALLY have a team in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

Louisville! We are excited to announce that we will be participating in the 2023 TBT one million dollar winner take all basketball tournament being played this July. Over the next few weeks, we will be announcing a roster full of former Cardinal greats! pic.twitter.com/mqDgX119bV — Louisville TBT (@TBT_Louisville) January 30, 2023

—Louisville Report previews the Cardinal baseball season, which is now just 16 days away from getting started.

—Trinity High School punter Carter Schwartz has committed to Louisville.

—Big Red Louie wonders if a divorce between Louisville and Kenny Payne is inevitable.

—Manual High product doing big things here.

AMERICAN RECORD



Yared Nuguse breaks the indoor American record for 3000m with a 7:28.24 at the @terriertfxc Terrier Classic.



Previous record was 7:30.16 by Galen Rupp.



Nuguse moves into No. 9 on the all-time list…just ahead of Eliud Kipchoge.



Justinbritton pic.twitter.com/cEh1dkrZgd — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) January 27, 2023

—Beyonce is coming to L&N Stadium this July. Was just waiting for the naming rights deal to become official I assume.

—From the Pink Seats reviews the 2022 Cardinal football season with special guest YaYa Diaby.

—Duke Basketball Report is the latest to take a look at just how bad Louisville’s historically awful season stacks up.

—Not bad at all.

How does @GoCards new stadium naming rights deal stack up? @ericcrawford did some research. Right on top of Kentucky probably not a bad place to land ... https://t.co/9SFGmlPunu pic.twitter.com/Z2GBj3WX5m — Chris Otts (@christopherotts) January 30, 2023

—With recent NIL cases, NCAA investigators have been hamstrung by uncooperative witnesses. Now, using a change that lowers the violation standard, they can use circumstantial evidence to charge schools.

I’m sure this will go smoothly.

—U of L catcher Jack Payton has been named to Baseball America’s preseason All-America team.

—New game times have been announced for the upcoming Lou City season.

—Kei’Trel Clark, who was the Defensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl has been turning some heads in the lead up to the NFL Draft.

Spoke with Louisville corner Kei’Trel Clark (@_treclark) today.



He went through film of the attending receivers before getting to the Shrine Bowl and had a notebook full of details, tendencies, etc. Was also reviewing the playbook in the media room.



Big fan of Kei’Trel. — Daniel Flick (@DFlickDraft) January 29, 2023

Final @ShrineBowl practice is in the books. From my point of view this week…



WEST TEAM

Offensive MVP: WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Defensive MVP: S Trey Dean, Florida



EAST TEAM

OMVP: TE Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

DMVP: CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 31, 2023

my Shrine week is over. two players I fell in love with were WR Jadon Haselwood and CB Kei’Trel Clark. Haselwood just moved differently than everyone out there except Flowers. Clark is undersized but he’s got all the feistiness and trigger to make a living anyway. — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) February 1, 2023

Another day, another Kei'Trel Clark highlight out at the @ShrineBowl!



The @LouisvilleFB CB has been IMPRESSIVE so far pic.twitter.com/Eb5SmSdgpe — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 29, 2023

—It’s Senior Bowl Week for Malik Cunningham. After missing yesterday’s practice, Cunningham went through a full practice with the “national team” on Wednesday.

—You can watch Danny Manning’s pre-Georgia Tech press conference here.

—U of L swept the ACC Swimmer of the Week awards.

—Not sure Dabo meant to say this out loud.

Dabo Swinney on Clemson being over on scholarships with seven fifth- and sixth-year seniors coming back for an extra year.



"It’s kind of hard to turn them guys down. We’re over a couple on our scholarships but we do have a couple of walk-ons we could take back if we need to." — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 1, 2023

—A pair of Louisville men’s soccer players were named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

—The Louisville men’s track and field team is now ranked 13th in the country.

—Todd Grantham is apparently a viable candidate for Alabama’s defensive coordinator position if Jeremy Pruitt can’t be hired.

—Carlik is the man.

This afternoon, @chicagobulls guard @carlikjones made a surprise visit to several patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge! Jones brightened the day giving away mini basketballs & hats, while chatting about all things Bulls & basketball. pic.twitter.com/6a2ZUrL0Ua — Advocate Children's Hospital (@AdvocateKids) January 31, 2023

—Here’s the full ACC schedule for every team that was released Monday night.

—It seems almost more likely than not that college basketball is headed towards a first-time champ in 2023.

—St. X linebacker Jaxon Panariello, one of the best defensive players in the state these last couple of seasons, has committed to Louisville as a preferred walk-on. Don’t be surprised if Panariello, whose father is former U of L basketball player LaBradford Smith, winds up earning a scholarship and is a solid contributor for the Cards down the road.

—Tonight, the 1921-22 squad holds its breath.

Louisville's longest losing streaks:



19 - 2/18/1939 to 2/17/1940

14 - 2/25/1938 to 2/11/1939

12 - 2/23/1940 to 2/8/1941

11 - 3/1/1921 to 2/16/1922

10* - 12/20/2022 to 1/28/2023

10 - 3/9/2022 to 12/10/2022

10 - 2/1/1924 to 12/15/1924



*Active — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 28, 2023

—Four-star DL Woo Spencer will choose between Louisville, Kentucky and Michigan State tonight at 6:30.

—Rick Bozich says (once again) that this is the week for Louisville basketball.

—Matt McGavic is predicting a 7-point win for Georgia Tech tonight.

—Happy February.

the worst month of the year starts next week and this is still the best video on the internet pic.twitter.com/vV73ZF3ocC — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 26, 2023

—New OL signee Joe Crocker says he’s very comfortable with the new Louisville coaching staff as well as the fellow offensive linemen he’s met so far.

—Tonight is Cancer Awareness Night at the Yum Center and the Cards will be wearing special shoes to commemorate the occasion.

—And finally, beat Georgia Tech.