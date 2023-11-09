How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville will look to move one step closer to the ACC championship game and extend its home winning streak to 11 when it plays host to Virginia at L&N Stadium on Thursday night.

ESPN will have the television coverage of the contest, with Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst) and Harry Lyles (sideline reporter) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 20.5-point favorite to take care of the Cavaliers and move to 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in the ACC. U of L has covered the spread in all 10 of its wins during this current 10-game home winning streak.

Louisville currently sits alone in second place in the ACC standings, trailing only undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State.

Virginia enters Thursday with just a 2-7 overall record and a 1-4 mark in conference play. Three of those league losses have come by just three points, and the one victory came over then-No. 10 North Carolina.

