Louisville-Miami set for noon kickoff

Louisville’s Nov. 18 road game at Miami has been slated for a noon kickoff. The game will be carried on either ESPN or ABC.

The Hurricanes started the season and were ranked as high as 17th in the country before they were dealt a gut-punch 23-20 upset home loss by Georgia Tech. Mario Cristobal’s team now finds itself at 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

Here’s the full ACC lineup for the penultimate weekend of the regular season:

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pitt, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 18

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m. ET on The CW Network

NC State at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced

North Alabama at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following two games will be flexed as six-day determinations and be designated after the games on Nov. 11. Saturday, Nov. 18