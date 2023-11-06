Pungent Pigskin Ponderings

Yes, it is one of the most glorious days of the year, one that has nothing to do with football.

College basketball tipoff day.

Be still my beating heart.

Despite the turmoil, disillusionment and queasiness surrounding my favorite U of L Cardinal program, I am so looking forward to tonight’s tip in the Yum!. When the Cards take on the Retrievers of Maryland Baltimore County, and iconic Denny Crum will be honored.

Being the hoopaholic I am, tuning into IUPUI vs that school located here on 4th Street — the Spalding University Golden Eagles — at 11:00 AM is not beyond comprehension. I just might need a fix.

Buuuuuuuuuut, before we dive into roundball, there is the scintillating end of pigskin season still to play out.

And, look which school has the nation’s most surprising team. Need I say it’s name?

I. Don’t. Think. So.

Beyond that though, I got some gridiron snark.

Oh yeah.

* * * * *

We shall have to bid a sad adieu to the whole Brian Ferentz Count to 325 obsession when the season ends.

The school’s already announced he shall not return as Son of HC OC.

But the fascination continues.

This Saturday past the Hawkeyes registered a mighty 10 on the scoreboard. The last three on a late FG, allowing them to escape Northwestern 10-7.

The “battle” was in Wrigley Field.

And, for those keeping score at home, note the scoring total of 17 is only the 7th highest registered in the Friendly Confines this calendar year. Yes, there were six Cubbies games when more runs were scored.

“Let’s play two.”

Uh, Ernie, no.

Brian, we’re gonna miss ya, dude.

A tip: Give Alex Grinch a call. He can commiserate.

* * * * *

I am advised that since his hiring date at Texas A&M, 12/04/17, Jimbo Fisher has earned $21,791 per day. Sweet.

The rest of his contract is guaranteed.. That comes to $78,325,000.

And, we thought Charlie Weiss had the sweetest deals in the sport.

After falling in Oxford Town this past weekend, Jimbo. has now dropped his 9th straight road game.

Does the oil moolah come in and say enough is enough?

Do they replace him with former future savior savant OC Bobby Petrino?

Oh, pleeeeeeeeease!!!!!

* * * * *

Given all the scalawags roaming the sidelines as head coaches, there are times when Nick Saban seems likable.

Well, almost.

But we cannot deny, he’s the best.

In retrospect, his benching of QB Jalen Milroe after his opening game jitters was a brilliant move.

Once back on the field, he’s led, and led, and led.

During Saturday’s 42-28 whipping of the Bayou Bengals, Milroe passed for 219, ran for 163, with three TDs.

Don’t look now, but the Crimson Tide could sneak into the CFP.

* * * * *

Alright, enough’s enough.

It’s time for some hoops.

— c d kaplan