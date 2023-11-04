Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia Tech

Well, who are you? (Who are you? Who, who, who, who?)/ I really want to know (Who are you? Who, who, who, who?)/ Tell me who are you? (Who are you? Who, who, who, who?)/ Because I really want to know (Who are you? Who, who, who, who?)

I mean, really, maybe Pete Townshend can tell me, who are these guys wearing Louisville Cardinal unis?

Which is the question Smart Guy and I asked each other after Isaac Guerendo’s 39 yard burst for a score on the first play of the 2d Q.

Again when the former Badger turbo-accelerated like Don “Big Daddy” Garlits in his top fuel dragster for a 60 yard blast on the Cards third drive of the afternoon. Which dumbfounding run was unfortunately nullified by a hold.

Still, the exclamatory mutual query applied.

Yet again upon the occasion of his 39 yard blitz for their final TD in an it-was-never-even-close 34-3 decimation of Virginia Tech.

Jawhar Jordan, dinged up, was held to rushing numbers of mere mortals.

No problem. Guerendo 11 carries, 146 yards.

13.3 yards per tote.

Acceptable.

Tip of the hat to the Offensive Line.

* * * * *

My favorite sequence of the game.

Am I the only one who thought Coach Jeff Brohm might have gone typical riverboat gambler after TJ Quinn fashioned his deflection pick?

First & 10 at the Hokie 35.

But nooooooooooooooo. He stuck to his great game plan.

No flea flicker.

No play action, throw long.

Off tackle right.

Off tackle right.

Off tackle left for IG’s fourth tally (three that counted).

* * * * *

How do you send the nation’s leading sack outfit back to Sacksburg with their tails tucked?

Run the ball.

Run the ball down their throats.

38 rushes for 231 yards.

Manly man football.

Then pass the ball at opportune times.

Game Manager Jack Plummer was 11/12 for 141 yards.

Acceptable.

Tech’s sack attack, it appears, never got off the bus.

Just one. And, tha . . . that’s all folks.

Have I mentioned the play of the Offensive Line?

So I shall again.

Acceptable.

(I trust you understand my understatement.)

* * * * *

As for the other side of the ball, well, here’s what Ron English’s D has surrendered in the two major battles since the bye week.

A field goal.

As in zero points surrendered to the Blue Devils last week, and three this.

The D had four sacks Saturday, 8 TFLS, 2 breakups. 3 QB hurries and that interception.

That’s what I call the Hokey Pokey.

* * * * *

Who are these guys?

The 8-1 University of Louisville Cardinals, that’s who(m).

— c d kaplan