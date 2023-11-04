Joseph “JoJo” Stone commits to Louisville

Joseph “JoJo” Stone, the No. 7 athlete in the class of 2024 according to Rivals, has committed to Louisville.

The Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wide receiver had previously been committed to LSU, but pledged his new allegiance while on an official visit to U of L on Saturday.

“I’m from Atlanta but Louisville has been my 2nd home my whole life,” Stone told On3. “Mostly all my family lives in Louisville and coach Brohm is an offensive genius. I know we both have what it takes to get me to that next level. Coach McGee and I have a great relationship and have been building for more than a year now. I think the relationships I have at U of L have shown me this will be a 40 year decision and not a 4 year decision! I love the city and the people of Louisville and I can’t wait to put on for the Crib!”

The 5’11, 180-pound Stone is currently dealing with a foot injury that has limited him to just one game played during his senior season.

Stone immediately becomes the highest-rated player in Louisville’s 16-man recruiting class of 2024.