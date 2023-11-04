Louisville injury report for Virginia Tech

During a Louisville-Virginia Tech segment on College GameDay, ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed what we told you on yesterday’s CC Podcast and Mike Rutherford Show.

Starting U of L cornerback Jarvis Brownlee is out for today’s huge contest against Virginia Tech. Storm Duke will likely start opposite Quincy Riley in his place.

In addition to that, four Louisville offensive players will be game-time decisions: star running back Jawhar Jordan, star wide receiver Jamari Thrash, starting center Bryan Hudson and starting left tackle Willie Tyler.

Jordan’s injury is the same hamstring problem that he has been battling for weeks. He was a game-time decision three weeks ago against Pitt and only played two snaps. He was also a game-time decision last week against Duke and wound up having the best game of his career. So ... who knows?

Jamari Thrash is still battling a hand issue that has plagued him for the last few weeks. Bryan Hudson has been a game-time decision virtually all season long and has played every game. I’d be surprised if the man who started his career at Virginia Tech didn’t at least try to give it a go this afternoon. Fingers crossed.