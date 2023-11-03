How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Sole possession of second place in the ACC will be on the line Saturday at L&N Stadium when Louisville hosts Virginia Tech.

The ACC Network will have the television coverage of the game, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Ashley Stroehlin (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 10-point favorite to remain in control of their ACC championship game destiny. It marks the eighth time in nine games that Louisville has been a favorite.

U of L is currently riding a nine-game home winning streak — the fifth-longest in the country — and the Cards have covered the spread in all nine of those games.

Following Georgia Tech’s upset of North Carolina last weekend, Louisville and Virginia Tech now stand alone as the only teams in the ACC with one loss in league play.

After a disappointing 1-3 start, the Hokies have now won three of their last four, all of which have been conference games. VT walloped Pitt, Wake Forest and Syracuse by a combined 62 points. Their only loss in conference play came against unbeaten Florida State in Tallahassee three weeks ago.

