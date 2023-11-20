Jack Plummer named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week

From U of L:

Jack Plummer of the University of Louisville football team was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Quarterback of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Plummer shared the award with NC State’s Brennan Armstrong.

In the 38-31 win over Miami, Plummer completed 24-of-37 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns — the third three-touchdown game and 300-yard passing game of the season.

The senior quarterback completed a 58-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Kevin Coleman in the final four minutes that proved to be the game winner to send the Cards to an appearance in their first ACC title game against Florida State on Dec. 2 at Bank of America in Charlotte, N.C.

The senior from Gilbert, Ariz., threw also touchdown passes to tight end Nate Kurisky and offensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester. Plummer was 6-of-7 for 103 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Cards win their 10th game for the first time since 2013.

The Cardinals close the regular season when they host Kentucky Saturday at noon on ABC.