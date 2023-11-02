Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 9.5.

—Jeff Brohm may not want to talk about looking ahead to the possibility of Louisville playing for an ACC title, but C.L. Brown has no problem writing about it.

—The AP’s preview of Louisville-Virginia Tech is here.

—Husan Longstreet, one of the top quarterbacks and a top 100 overall prospect from the class of 2025, has Louisville in his final list of eight schools.

—Harry is the man.

—The third-ranked Louisville volleyball team will hit the road to face No. 10 Georgia Tech and Clemson this weekend.

—According to BetOnline, Jeff Brohm is a 12/1 shot to win the Bear Bryant Award, and Jawhar Jordan is 14/1 to win the Doak Walker.

—The Louisville men’s soccer team advanced in the ACC tournament with a 2-1 double overtime win over Pitt, thanks in large part to a ridiculous second goal from midfield.

The Cards will face No. 1 seed Notre Dame on Sunday at 8 p.m.

—Ahead of his visit to U of L this weekend, the JoJo Stone to Louisville crystal ball projections are starting to pile up.

—SHOCKINGLY, Florida State is backing off its prior threat of going independent in football.

—Our guy CardinalStrong answers some questions for the Hokie folks over at Gobbler Country.

—A Mark Stoops staple here:

Kentucky players stood in front of the tunnel where Tennessee was running through, just to get beat again.



Poverty program pic.twitter.com/esBo8iLr5Z — More Important Issues (@More_Issues) November 1, 2023

—The latest CC Podcast dropped Tuesday.

—The CJ has three things that can go right and three things that can go wrong for Jeff Walz and his Cardinals this season.

—He was a middle-school phenom and an NIL trailblazer. He had 1 million Instagram followers before he played his first high school game. Now, at 19, Mikey Williams is a cautionary tale.

—What a fall for Creed.

This is what baseball heaven looks like. Your team wins the World Series and the legendary sounds of Creed blare over the speakers. pic.twitter.com/GXMNFUXTTR — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) November 2, 2023

—CFP Selection Committee chair Boo Corrigan talks about the reasons for putting Louisville ahead of Notre Dame in the first CFP rankings. Chief among them? Louisville kicking the shit out of Notre Dame in a head-to-head contest.

—The CJ staff makes their picks for tomorrow night’s first round of high school football playoff games.

—Pat Forde writes about Bob Knight’s polarizing, complicated legacy.

—Still can’t get enough Stallions.

Insane Connor Stalions video from the 2022 Ohio State game.



Stalions tells DC Jesse Minter "run right" on 2nd and 9 for OSU.



Michigan immediately crashes both safeties, leaves the middle of the field wide open, and the Buckeyes run offset to the middle-right. pic.twitter.com/38DX4us4Qe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2023

—Louisville-VT is one of the games of the weekend in college football.

—The latest episode of the Floyd Street’s Finest podcast, now hosted by Jack Grossman, is here.

—U of L’s schedule for the 2023-24 indoor track season is out.

—Advanced stats for Louisville-Virginia Tech:

VIRGINIA TECH @ LOUISVILLE pic.twitter.com/ecu1zXjTK2 — parker fleming (@statsowar) November 1, 2023

—Gobbler Country provides some updates on Virginia Tech’s injury situation heading into this weekend.

—Louisville’s ACC title run is being fueled by a surging defense.

—Cardinal Authority updates Louisville football’s standing in the national stats.

—The responses here were as you might expect.

Tonight is a private show for the @coachkennypayne Radio Show, but you can tune in to 93.9 The Ville to listen starting at 7



Our first radio show at Roosters will be next Wednesday, November 8! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/brJUx5ZE2e — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) November 2, 2023

—Big Red Louie makes some bold predictions for Saturday’s game versus Vah Tech.

—Florida State at Pitt and VT at Louisville highlight the weekend ahead in the ACC.

—Devin Neal and Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones were teammates at Baylor for two seasons, leading Jeff Brohm to pick his safety’s brain more than usual this week.

—And finally, Louisville checks in at No. 139 on Kevin Sweeney’s ranking of all 362 Division-I men’s hoops teams. The Good news? Opening night opponent UMBC is No. 306.