Louisville opens as a 6.5-point favorite over Kentucky

Louisville has opened as less than a touchdown favorite over Kentucky in the pair’s annual Battle for the Governor’s Cup rivalry game.

The Cards and the Cats will kick things off Saturday at noon inside L&N Stadium. ABC will have the coverage of the game, marking the third time — and the second straight game — that U of L has been featured on the network this season. Louisville also beat Notre Dame and Miami on ABC this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 6.5-point favorite to hoist the Governor’s Cup Trophy, something they haven’t done since 2017. Kentucky has won the last four meeting between the two rivals, with all four wins coming by at least 13 points.

The Wildcats enter the final weekend of the regular season reeling a bit after a 17-14 loss at South Carolina on Saturday. UK, which began the season 5-0, has lost five of its last six games.

Louisville, meanwhile, finds themselves at 10-1, ranked in the nation’s top 10, and having already locked up a spot against Florida State in the ACC Championship Game.

