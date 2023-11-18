How to watch Louisville at Miami

The stakes will be high for Louisville when the 10th-ranked Cardinals face Miami Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. A win locks up a spot for U of L in the ACC Championship Game two weeks from now. It also guarantees the Cardinals a 10-win season for the first time since 2013 and for just the seventh time in program history.

ABC will have the television coverage of the noon kickoff, with Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is a 1-point favorite to take Louisville, which enters the weekend at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in league play. The Cardinals defeated then-No. 10 Notre Dame, 33-20, in October the only other time they have played as an underdog in 2023.

For the first time on Saturday, Louisville and Miami will compete for a newly created trophy unique to college football – The Schnellenberger Trophy, which features the actual western dress boots, now bronzed, worn by Coach Howard Schnellenberger when he led both programs to national prominence.

