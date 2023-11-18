Louisville a 1-point underdog at Miami

For just the second time this season, Louisville is set to kick off a game as an underdog.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami is a 1-point favorite to take down the 10th-ranked Cardinals Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. Louisville took down then-No. 10 Notre Dame, 33-20, in October the only other time that they played as an underdog in 2023.

The stakes for Saturday’s game are enormous for Louisville. A win locks up a spot for them in the ACC Championship Game two weeks from now. It also guarantees the Cardinals a 10-win season for the first time since 2013 and for just the seventh time in program history.

For the first time on Saturday, Louisville and Miami will compete for a newly created trophy unique to college football – The Schnellenberger Trophy, which features the actual western dress boots, now bronzed, worn by Coach Howard Schnellenberger when he led both programs to national prominence.

Louisville and Miami will kick off at Noon ET on Saturday on ABC.

