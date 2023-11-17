2023 Battle for the Governor’s Cup is Sold Out

From U of L:

The University of Louisville’s final home football game versus Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 25 is officially sold out.

Game time and television network will be announced early late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The sell out is the second this season, marking the first time the Cards have sold out multiple games in the same year since the 2016 campaign. The Louisville-Notre Dame contest on Oct. 7 was also a sellout, drawing the largest crowd in school history at 59, 081.

The Cards and Cats have met every year since 1994, except during the 2020 COVID-19 season when the two programs didn’t play one another.

