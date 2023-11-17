Two Minute Plays: Virginia

Your favorite offseason video series continues into the regular season where I’ll look to highlight an important play from the previous weeks contest. I make no promises...other than this will be the best two minutes of your entire week.

Week ten, we’re digging into the ‘clencher’ that was Virginia, a last minute heroic effort from both sides of the ball to pull out a critical victory. As always, the hope is to have a little fun, learn a little football, and do it all faster than you can...well...lets just say it’s fast. Check out the clip below and give the old YouTube channel a like and subscribe while you’re at it.

S1E10: Virginia

