Seedy K’s GameCap: Coppin State

Final Score: Louisville (2-1) 61, Coppin State (0-4) 41.

At halftime, the Cardinals led 32-21.

At 9:56 U of L fashioned its biggest lead of the season, 17-11.

The Cards led by double digits even though they were -2 on turnovers, outscored in the paint 6-14, outscored on 2d chances 2-6, and outscored off the bench 5-10.

At halftime, Mike James had 10, Tre White 9, and Curtis Williams 5 though he was only on the court for 5:37.

* * * * *

Louisville’s biggest lead of the game was 22 with 1:21 to play.

Mike James led U of L scoring with 12.

Tre White had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Skyy Clark tallied 10 with no assists.

Curtis Williams had 8 points in only 12 minutes of action.

Ty-Laur Johnson had 8 points and 5 turnovers.

U of L had 7 assists and 15 turnovers.

* * * * *

Biggest change in the game.

During the 2d half, JJ Traynor changed jerseys from #12 to #20.

* * * * *

The officiating crew was Final Four grade, included Roger Ayers and John Gaffney.

* * * * *

Next: Texas at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

— c d kaplan