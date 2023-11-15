Seedy K’s GameCap: Coppin State

Final Score: Louisville (2-1) 61, Coppin State (0-4) 41.
At halftime, the Cardinals led 32-21.
At 9:56 U of L fashioned its biggest lead of the season, 17-11.
The Cards led by double digits even though they were -2 on turnovers, outscored in the paint 6-14, outscored on 2d chances 2-6, and outscored off the bench 5-10.
At halftime, Mike James had 10, Tre White 9, and Curtis Williams 5 though he was only on the court for 5:37.
* * * * *
Louisville’s biggest lead of the game was 22 with 1:21 to play.
Mike James led U of L scoring with 12.
Tre White had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Skyy Clark tallied 10 with no assists.
Curtis Williams had 8 points in only 12 minutes of action.
Ty-Laur Johnson had 8 points and 5 turnovers.
U of L had 7 assists and 15 turnovers.
* * * * *
Biggest change in the game.
During the 2d half, JJ Traynor changed jerseys from #12 to #20.
* * * * *
The officiating crew was Final Four grade, included Roger Ayers and John Gaffney.
* * * * *
Next: Texas at Madison Square Garden Sunday.
— c d kaplan
