Louisville handles Coppin State, 61-41

The Louisville Cardinals are back over .500 thanks to a 61-41 win over Coppin State Wednesday night that marked the largest margin of victory in the Kenny Payne era.

It also marked U of L’s first home victory and point spread cover in ... quite a while.

Louisville wins and covers as a home favorite for the first time in nearly 22 months. The last time was a 67-54 win vs. Boston College on Jan. 19, 2022 as a 7.5-favorite at the KFC Yum! Center. — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) November 16, 2023

Tre White posted his first double-double as a Card with 12 rebounds and 10 points, while Mike James (12) and Skyy Clark (10) joined him as double figure scorers. The freshmen duo of Ty-Laur Johnson and Curtis Williams each came off the bench to add eight points.

The good? The Cards won, the Cards covered, and a grand total of zero timeouts were called in the game, which led to it being completed in about an hour and 43 minutes.

The bad? Louisville didn’t really do anything particularly well. The offense was confusing and failed to produce open looks for most of the night, and the defense had spurts where it was pretty miserable. Thankfully, Coppin State might be — and I do not say this lightly or for effect at all — the worst Division-I men’s basketball team to ever play inside the KFC Yum Center.

Still, at the end of the day, some local teams are 2-1 and winning games this week. Other local teams are 2-1 and losing games this week.

Really makes you wonder who’s getting better and who may have peaked in week one.