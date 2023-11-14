Louisville jumps to No. 10 in new CFP Rankings

Perhaps due to its closer-than-expected win over Virginia last Thursday, the Louisville football team rose just one spot to No. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Cardinals were jumped by Missouri, a two-loss team coming off a 36-7 win over No. 13 Missouri.

Hey if it fires the fellas up for this weekend (and it should), I’m good with it.

Here’s the third installment of the CFP Rankings: