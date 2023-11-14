Louisville jumps to No. 10 in new CFP Rankings

Perhaps due to its closer-than-expected win over Virginia last Thursday, the Louisville football team rose just one spot to No. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Cardinals were jumped by Missouri, a two-loss team coming off a 36-7 win over No. 13 Missouri.
Hey if it fires the fellas up for this weekend (and it should), I’m good with it.
Here’s the third installment of the CFP Rankings:
- Georgia (10-0)
- Ohio State (10-0)
- Michigan (10-0)
- Florida State (10-0)
- Washington (10-0)
- Oregon (9-1)
- Texas (9-1)
- Alabama (9-1)
- Missouri (8-2)
- Louisville (9-1)
- Oregon State (8-2)
- Penn State (8-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Oklahoma (8-2)
- LSU (7-3)
- Iowa (8-2)
- Arizona (7-3)
- Tennessee (7-3)
- Notre Dame (7-3)
- North Carolina (8-2)
- Kansas State (7-3)
- Utah (7-3)
- Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Tulane (9-1)
- Kansas (7-3)
Loading comments...