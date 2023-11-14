 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Louisville jumps to No. 10 in new CFP Rankings

But the Cards were jumped by two-loss Missouri.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Duke v Louisville Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Perhaps due to its closer-than-expected win over Virginia last Thursday, the Louisville football team rose just one spot to No. 10 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Cardinals were jumped by Missouri, a two-loss team coming off a 36-7 win over No. 13 Missouri.

Hey if it fires the fellas up for this weekend (and it should), I’m good with it.

Here’s the third installment of the CFP Rankings:

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-0)
  3. Michigan (10-0)
  4. Florida State (10-0)
  5. Washington (10-0)
  6. Oregon (9-1)
  7. Texas (9-1)
  8. Alabama (9-1)
  9. Missouri (8-2)
  10. Louisville (9-1)
  11. Oregon State (8-2)
  12. Penn State (8-2)
  13. Ole Miss (8-2)
  14. Oklahoma (8-2)
  15. LSU (7-3)
  16. Iowa (8-2)
  17. Arizona (7-3)
  18. Tennessee (7-3)
  19. Notre Dame (7-3)
  20. North Carolina (8-2)
  21. Kansas State (7-3)
  22. Utah (7-3)
  23. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  24. Tulane (9-1)
  25. Kansas (7-3)

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...