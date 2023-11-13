Ashton Gillotte named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

From U of L:

Ashton Gillotte of the University of Louisville football team was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Louisville Cardinals outlasted Virginia, 31-24 on Thursday, their 11th consecutive home victory.

Gillotte recorded 1.5 sacks in the win over Virginia, giving him a career-high 10.0 sacks on the season and moving up to sixth in the nation in sacks. The junior from Boca Raton, Fla., is the first player with 10.0 sacks since Yasir Abdullah notched 10 in 2021.

Gillotte added seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hurry on Virginia’s last play of the game to force an incomplete pass and turnover on downs, securing Louisville’s victory.

The Cardinals will finish their conference slate for the season when they travel to Miami on Saturday, November 18. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be aired on ABC.