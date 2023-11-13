 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville-Kentucky kickoff time won’t be known until this weekend

Bummer for tailgating plans.

By Mike Rutherford
Louisville v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The kickoff time and television designation for this year’s Battle for the Governor’s Cup game between Louisville and Kentucky won’t be announced until this weekend, the ACC announced on Monday.

The game is one of four that the league has flexed as six-day determinations that will be made based on the results of this weekend’s games.

Here’s the full schedule as it stands for the final weekend of the regular season:

Friday, Nov. 24

  • Miami at Boston College, Noon ET on ABC – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 25

  • Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network
  • Florida State at Florida, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
  • Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

The following four games will be flexed as six-day determinations:

Saturday, Nov. 25

  • Kentucky at Louisville
  • North Carolina at NC State
  • Virginia Tech at Virginia
  • Pitt at Duke – Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Let’s goooo 3:30 or under the lights.

