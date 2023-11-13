Louisville-Kentucky kickoff time won’t be known until this weekend

The kickoff time and television designation for this year’s Battle for the Governor’s Cup game between Louisville and Kentucky won’t be announced until this weekend, the ACC announced on Monday.

The game is one of four that the league has flexed as six-day determinations that will be made based on the results of this weekend’s games.

Here’s the full schedule as it stands for the final weekend of the regular season:

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at Boston College, Noon ET on ABC – previously announced

Saturday, Nov. 25

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Florida State at Florida, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

The following four games will be flexed as six-day determinations:

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky at Louisville

North Carolina at NC State

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Pitt at Duke – Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Let’s goooo 3:30 or under the lights.