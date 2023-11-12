Louisville climbs to No. 9 in new AP poll

The Louisville football team is No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Cards’ highest ranking in the poll since being No. 3 in November of 2016.

Here’s the full poll as we head towards the penultimate weekend of the regular season:

AP Top 25 poll

Georgia (54) Michigan (7) Ohio State (1) Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Oregon State Missouri Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Utah Tulane James Madison Arizona Notre Dame Tennessee North Carolina Kansas State Oklahoma State Liberty

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

The newest College Football Playoff Rankings, where Louisville currently sits at No. 11, will be released Tuesday night at 7 on ESPN. The Cards landing at No. 9 in those as well is a safe bet.