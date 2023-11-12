 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Louisville climbs to No. 9 in new AP poll

Boom.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Duke v Louisville Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Louisville football team is No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Cards’ highest ranking in the poll since being No. 3 in November of 2016.

Here’s the full poll as we head towards the penultimate weekend of the regular season:

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (54)
  2. Michigan (7)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Louisville
  10. Oregon State
  11. Missouri
  12. Penn State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Oklahoma
  15. LSU
  16. Utah
  17. Tulane
  18. James Madison
  19. Arizona
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Tennessee
  22. North Carolina
  23. Kansas State
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

The newest College Football Playoff Rankings, where Louisville currently sits at No. 11, will be released Tuesday night at 7 on ESPN. The Cards landing at No. 9 in those as well is a safe bet.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...