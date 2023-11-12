Louisville climbs to No. 9 in new AP poll

The Louisville football team is No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Cards’ highest ranking in the poll since being No. 3 in November of 2016.
Here’s the full poll as we head towards the penultimate weekend of the regular season:
AP Top 25 poll
- Georgia (54)
- Michigan (7)
- Ohio State (1)
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Utah
- Tulane
- James Madison
- Arizona
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Liberty
Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Kansas 83, Toledo 51, Fresno St. 13, Southern Cal 5, UNLV 4, SMU 4, NC State 2, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.
The newest College Football Playoff Rankings, where Louisville currently sits at No. 11, will be released Tuesday night at 7 on ESPN. The Cards landing at No. 9 in those as well is a safe bet.
