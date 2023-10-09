Louisville is the Cheez-It National Team of the Week

My God, it’s all happening.

From U of L:

The University of Louisville football team was named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week, the FWAA announced Monday.

In front of 59,081 people, the largest crowd ever at L&N Stadium, the Cardinals outpaced No. 10 Notre Dame in a high-scoring second half for a 33-20 win. For pushing its overall win streak to seven games in their first 6-0 start since 2013, the Cardinals earned the Cheez-It National Team of the Week for games the weekend of Oct. 7, as selected by the All-America Committee of the Football Writers Association of America.

This is the fourth time for Louisville to earn the national team of the week honor from the FWAA. Louisville forced five turnovers for the first time since eight turnovers against Wake Forest on Oct. 29, 2022.

Running back Jawhar Jordan rushed for 143 yards on 21 carries and scored on runs of 45 and 21 yards. It was Jordan’s eighth career 100-yard rushing game and just two yards shy of his career high. Brock Travelstead made four field goals, three of them in a 16-point fourth quarter that put the game away for Louisville. Safety Devin Neal had two interceptions to go with eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Louisville pushes its home winning streak to eight games, tied for the seventh longest in program history and the longest since 2016.

The Cardinals will return to action as the travel to Pitt for a 6:30 pm ET game on Saturday. The ACC match-up will be broadcasted on the CW.

Read more about the national honors here.