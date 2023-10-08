Louisville climbs to No. 14 in new AP poll

On the heels of Saturday’s 33-20 triumph over then-No. 10 Notre Dame, the Louisville football team has jumped 11 spots from No. 25 to No. 14 in the new Associated Press top 25 poll.

The one week climb marks the largest in the history of the Cardinal football program.

Here’s full AP poll for this week:

The Cards also made a solid leap in this week’s coaches poll, jumping from No. 25 to No. 15.

Unbeaten and in the top 15 of both major polls at the midway point of the first Jeff Brohm season seems ok.