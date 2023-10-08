 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights: Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spend your Sunday doing nothing but watching all the footage that’s out there.

Standard highlights:

Jawhar Jordan highloghts:

Card March:

Jack Harlow/Peyton Siva field storm:

Field storm:

Notre Dame postgame:

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...