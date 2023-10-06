How to watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

L&N Stadium will be the site of one of the biggest games in recent Louisville football history when the 5-0 and 25th-ranked Cardinals host No. 10 Notre Dame Saturday night.

ABC will have the television coverage of the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with Joe Tesitore (play-by-play), Jordan Roger (analyst) and Katie George (sideline reporter) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 6.5-point underdog in the game, marking the first time this season Jeff Brohm’s team hasn’t been a favorite.

U of L, which is also 3-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history, is 2-2-1 against the spread. Notre Dame, which will be favored for the sixth time in seven games, is 5-1 against the spread so far in 2023.

The Fighting Irish enter Saturday’s contest with a 5-1 overall record and a 30-game regular season winning streak against ACC opponents.

