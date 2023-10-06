 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where We’re Watching: Notre Dame

Join Cardinal fans across the country ... and Belize.

By Mike Rutherford
I’ll update this with any submissions I get before I head out to tailgate tomorrow afternoon.

New York

Stout - Grand Central
60 E 41st St
New York, NY 10017
(212) 922-9009

San Francisco

Twisted Times Restaurant Sports & Spirits
2065 N Broadway #100
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 482-0070

Portland

North 45
517 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 248-6317

Indianapolis

Stallings Cardinal Lounge
11568 Full Moon Court
Noblesville IN 46060
Contact: IndianapolisCards@gmail.com

Nashville

Double Dogs - Sylvan Heights
4017 Charlotte Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 292-8110

Denver

Esters Neighborhood Pub - Virginia Village
1950 S Holly St.,
Denver, CO 80222
(303) 955-4904

Atlanta

Taco Mac’s at the Prado
5600 Roswell Rd m003
Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 941-1503

Charlotte

Steamers Sports Pub
1513 Pierson Dr,
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 568-9273

Boston

Miller’s Ale House
617 Arsenal St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 926-2500

Belize

Palapa Bar and Grill
Boca del Rio Drive
San Pedro, Belize

Orlando (Disney World)

Ohana
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
1600 Seven Seas Drive, Orlando, FL 32830

Woodbridge, CA

Doug Chinn’s Woodside Tavern
(free popcorn for all U of L fans)

