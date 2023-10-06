Where We’re Watching: Notre Dame

I’ll update this with any submissions I get before I head out to tailgate tomorrow afternoon.
New York
Stout - Grand Central
60 E 41st St
New York, NY 10017
(212) 922-9009
San Francisco
Twisted Times Restaurant Sports & Spirits
2065 N Broadway #100
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 482-0070
Portland
North 45
517 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 248-6317
Indianapolis
Stallings Cardinal Lounge
11568 Full Moon Court
Noblesville IN 46060
Contact: IndianapolisCards@gmail.com
Nashville
Double Dogs - Sylvan Heights
4017 Charlotte Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
(615) 292-8110
Denver
Esters Neighborhood Pub - Virginia Village
1950 S Holly St.,
Denver, CO 80222
(303) 955-4904
Atlanta
Taco Mac’s at the Prado
5600 Roswell Rd m003
Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 941-1503
Charlotte
Steamers Sports Pub
1513 Pierson Dr,
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 568-9273
Boston
Miller’s Ale House
617 Arsenal St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 926-2500
Belize
Palapa Bar and Grill
Boca del Rio Drive
San Pedro, Belize
Orlando (Disney World)
Ohana
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
1600 Seven Seas Drive, Orlando, FL 32830
Woodbridge, CA
Doug Chinn’s Woodside Tavern
(free popcorn for all U of L fans)
Loading comments...