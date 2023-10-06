Louisville Visitor List for Notre Dame

Louisville football will host a large group of recruits this weekend for the Notre Dame game. The group is heavy on 2025 prospects as Jeff Brohm looks to build for the future during his revamp of Louisville’s roster.

The list below is highlighted by some very high-level players. Husan Longstreet is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class. Tae Johnson is a Notre Dame commit but UofL has been in on him for a while. He is a top-10 receiver in 2024. Mantrez Walker is a recent decommit of Michigan.

This is the second time this season that the visitor list has been light on 2024 players. It seems like the staff may be focusing on the portal for the upcoming class with the mix of the guys they already have in the class from the high school ranks. The atmosphere should go a long way to securing some serious interest from this group.