Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Notre Dame by 6.5.

—A reminder that we’re doing a “where we’re watching” post for this Saturday’s game against Notre Dame that will go up tomorrow. So if you’re outside of Louisville and watching the game in public with other Cards fans, shoot your locations to MikeRuth5@aol.com to be added to the post.

—Did you know that Sam Hartman, as quarterback of the No. 10 team in the country, turned the ball over six times in one quarter at Louisville last season? Because Sam Hartman, as the quarterback of the No. 10 team in the country, turned the ball over six times in one quarter last season.

—A new CC Podcast episode is here.

—These guys ...

Louisville fans: this is what Notre Dame fans think about you pic.twitter.com/BboFjeYhQU — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) October 5, 2023

You can listen to that full podcast here.

—I went on the Locked on Irish podcast to talk Louisville-Notre Dame and rank the worst characters in Rudy. You can listen here or listen AND watch here.

—The CJ’s Brooks Holton takes a look at where Kenny Payne and the Cards stand with two top 2024 targets and two players who received scholarship offers in the past month.

—The Three-Man Weave crew previews the upcoming ACC men’s basketball season here.

—Joey Wagner and Aaron Flaker will be hosting a tailgate before the game on Saturday. Here are the details:

Location: at the Corner of Floyd & Central across from Stadium. Time: 3pm - 6:45pm Live Music by DJ Ace Pro of The Homies Food by Pig Beach BBQ & the Maker’s Mark & Happy Dad will be flowing! Special Appearances by Former Cards Players, we will have the Football Games on all day, private restroom, & more

—This is a fun story on the origins of the air raid offense.

—Jawhar Jordan is a 28/1 shot to win the Doak Walker Award, according to SportsBetting.ag.

—Folks, we have angered the Ruettiger family.

Haha this is laughable. It’s called a movie… obviously they had to make things more dramatic. My grandpa, Dan Ruettiger, was one of the greatest men I’ve ever known. And Ned Beatty was a very nice man when I was on set with him for the movie. Go Irish ☘️ — angela lynn (@angelaruettiger) October 5, 2023

This is a joke. My grandpa was the best man and father one could ask for. My uncle portrayed him like this for the movie. Don’t speak on my grandpas name like that https://t.co/eNASmkd0o6 — Dominic Ruettiger (@DRuettiger) October 5, 2023

I am begging the Ruettigers to actually read the story.

Beat Notre Dame.

—The U of L men’s soccer team is on the road tomorrow night to face Clemson. Here’s a preview.

—The fifth-ranked U of L field hockey team will play host to Wake Forest and Central Michigan this weekend.

—Get your game day started early with Josh Heird and company.

GameDay Runners/Walkers - Let's switch it up a bit Saturday. Let's plan to meet at Jim Patterson Stadium at 7:30. We'll head South on Southern Parkway towards Iroquois Park. Coffee across the street afterwards. Looking forward to seeing a lot of @GoCards Fans out there. #GoCards — Josh Heird (@joshheird) October 5, 2023

—I enjoyed this Louisville-Notre Dame conversation between Mike Singer and Mark Ennis.

—Before Jeff Brohm said yes to playing quarterback at Louisville and no to Notre Dame and Brian Brohm said yes to playing quarterback at Louisville and no to Notre Dame, there was another Brohm who said yes to Louisville and no to Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State. That would be Greg Brohm.

Greg said that Jeff seriously considered Kentucky. He was also intrigued by Vanderbilt. Commodores coach Watson Brown was known for throwing the football. Even better, Brown agreed to let Jeff skip spring football to play Southeastern Conference baseball at Vandy. In the end, there were two choices: Louisville and Notre Dame. Louisville was home, the school where Oscar Brohm played quarterback. Notre Dame was Notre Dame. No further explanation necessary. In the late 1980s, playing quarterback at Notre Dame was the most glamorous position in college football, a fast track to the Heisman Trophy. Louisville delivered one winning season in Schnellenberger’s first four years. Notre Dame won the national title in 1988, Jeff’s senior year at Trinity. Louisville had Schnellenberger directing the controls of a pro-style offense. Notre Dame had Lou Holtz, who won his national title with Tony Rice, a creative quarterback who could make plays with his arm or legs like Jeff. Notre Dame also had a commitment from Rick Mirer, a five-star recruit considered the top quarterback in America as well as a popular local name who played high school football 40 minutes from Notre Dame Stadium in Goshen, Indiana. Louisville had Greg, who used his freshman season to get stronger and faster in the weight room while improving his ability to run routes. In other words, Greg red-shirted, aligning his four seasons of eligibility with Jeff. “I think the biggest reason Jeff picked Louisville was because he fit Coach Schnellenberger’s system of developing quarterbacks,” Greg said. But didn’t it help to know that he would be rooming with his best friend for four more years? “That didn’t hurt,” Greg Brohm said.

—There might be a Magilla the Gorilla spotting on Saturday.

—The AP’s preview of Louisville-Notre Dame is out.

—Gotta bring some heat on Saturday.

Here's an important stat I came across while researching for a piece I'm writing:



According to PFF, of the 71 quarterbacks at the P5+ND level who have faced pressure on at least 25 dropbacks, Sam Hartman has the eight-worst offensive rating while under pressure at 36.9. — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) October 4, 2023

Six turnovers in one quarter. Just keep manifesting it.

—Irish Breakdown highlights some Notre Dame players who must step up for the Irish to leave Louisville with a victory.

—Tom Fornelli of CBS likes the Irish to cover the spread Saturday night.

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville: If there’s ever been a time for Louisville to prove me wrong, it’s this week, and I’m very much open to being convinced. To this point, I am not. I know the Cardinals are 5-0, but I don’t think this team is nearly as good as that record would suggest. This isn’t to say they haven’t played well or don’t deserve to be ranked. It’s more that they’ve faced two good defenses and struggled to move the ball in both games, even if they ultimately won. Notre Dame will be the best defense they’ve seen, and while the game is at home, I don’t think that’ll be enough. The Fighting Irish were favorites of roughly the same size on the road last week against Duke and covered. Duke is a better team than Louisville, particularly on defense. While Ohio State and Duke were able to get stops against the Irish, I’m not as confident in the Cardinals defense. Louisville gets plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but it seldom gets home. This Notre Dame offensive line is far and away the best one the Cardinals have faced. I wouldn’t be surprised if this looks like last week’s game, with the Irish making more plays in the fourth quarter than Louisville does to close it out. Pick: Notre Dame -6 (-110)

—Matt MacGavic of Louisville Report is going with a 28-24 win for the visitors.

—Pitt, the team Louisville will face on the road next weekend, has reportedly benched quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

—If anyone knows how to beat Notre Dame ...

—NBC Sports says that Louisville’s “explosive offense will test Notre Dame.”

—One Foot Down remembers the 2019 Louisville-Notre Dame game.

—Each member of the South Bend Tribune sports staff likes the Irish to get the job done on the road on Saturday.

TOM NOIE: No. 10 Notre Dame 31, No. 25 Louisville 13: This is a get in, get out and get on to USC situation for the Irish, who ran a gamut of emotions the previous two games. They won’t in this one. MIKE BERARDINO: No. 10 Notre Dame 28, No. 25 Louisville 17: Notre Dame keeps the good vibes rolling with a three-peat against well-traveled QB Jack Plummer. MICHAEL WANBAUGH: No. 10 Notre Dame 31, No. 25 Louisville 20: Cardinals are averaging 37 points per game, but struggled against a good N.C. State defense. The Irish ‘D’ is holding opponents to more than 18 points below scoring average. AUSTIN HOUGH: No. 10 Notre Dame 34, No. 25 Louisville 17: It’s been a nice start to the season Louisville, but they haven’t faced a test like Notre Dame yet. The Irish get the win and get ready for a mega showdown with USC next week.

—Louisville Report goes behind enemy lines.

—Our guy CardinalStrong answers some questions for the folks over at One Foot Down.

—Rick Bozich writes that a win over Notre Dame would be a “Schnellenberger Moment” for the Louisville football program.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show is continuing the big week from 3-6 this afternoon on 1450/96.1 The Big X. You can stream the show here.