 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Louisville No. 13 in first CFP rankings

The Cards are two spots higher than their ranking in the AP and coaches polls.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
NCAA Football: Duke at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season were released Tuesday night, and the Louisville Cardinals checked in at No. 13.

U of L, currently No. 15 in both the AP and coaches polls, is 7-1 heading into this weekend’s home contest against Virginia Tech.

It’s Louisville’s first appearance in the CFP Rankings since it was No. 25 on Nov. 22, 2022. It’s also the highest the Cards have been in the rankings since checking in at No. 13 on Dec. 4, 2016.

For what it’s worth, teams ranked No. 13 or lower in the first CFP rankings have made the Playoff twice in nine years. Ohio State pulled off the feat in 2014, and Oklahoma followed suit a year later.

Here are the full rankings, which feature just two teams from the ACC:

1. Ohio State 8-0

2. Georgia 8-0

3. Michigan 8-0

4. Florida State 8-0

5. Washington 8-0

6. Oregon 7-1

7. Texas 7-1

8. Alabama 7-1

9. Oklahoma 7-1

10. Ole Miss 7-1

11. Penn State 7-1

12. Missouri 7-1

13. Louisville 7-1

14. LSU 6-2

15. Notre Dame 7-2

16. Oregon State 6-2

17. Tennessee 6-2

18. Utah 6-2

19. UCLA 6-2

20. Southern California 7-2

21. Kansas 6-2

22. Oklahoma State 6-2

23. Kansas State 6-2

24. Tulane 7-1

25. Air Force 8-0

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...