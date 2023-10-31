Louisville No. 13 in first CFP rankings

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season were released Tuesday night, and the Louisville Cardinals checked in at No. 13.

U of L, currently No. 15 in both the AP and coaches polls, is 7-1 heading into this weekend’s home contest against Virginia Tech.

It’s Louisville’s first appearance in the CFP Rankings since it was No. 25 on Nov. 22, 2022. It’s also the highest the Cards have been in the rankings since checking in at No. 13 on Dec. 4, 2016.

For what it’s worth, teams ranked No. 13 or lower in the first CFP rankings have made the Playoff twice in nine years. Ohio State pulled off the feat in 2014, and Oklahoma followed suit a year later.

Louisville has appeared in 13 of 55 CFP polls since its inception, including the initial poll of the season three times — 2014, 2016, 2023.



Here are the full rankings, which feature just two teams from the ACC:

1. Ohio State 8-0

2. Georgia 8-0

3. Michigan 8-0

4. Florida State 8-0

5. Washington 8-0

6. Oregon 7-1

7. Texas 7-1

8. Alabama 7-1

9. Oklahoma 7-1

10. Ole Miss 7-1

11. Penn State 7-1

12. Missouri 7-1

13. Louisville 7-1

14. LSU 6-2

15. Notre Dame 7-2

16. Oregon State 6-2

17. Tennessee 6-2

18. Utah 6-2

19. UCLA 6-2

20. Southern California 7-2

21. Kansas 6-2

22. Oklahoma State 6-2

23. Kansas State 6-2

24. Tulane 7-1

25. Air Force 8-0