Jawhar Jordan named ACC Running Back of the Week

For the second time this season, Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan has been named the ACC Running Back of the Week.

Jordan was sensational in Louisville’s 23-0 win over No. 20 Duke, rushing for a career-high 163 yards on 21 carries. He scored both of the Cardinals’ touchdowns, one on a run of 14 yards and the other on a carry of 23.

Now just 176 yards shy of a 1,000-yard rushing season, Jordan ranks second in the ACC and 13th in the nation in total yards. He is averaging 7.5 yards per carry, which is fourth in the country and first in the ACC. His 10 rushing touchdowns are the most of any player in the ACC, and the ninth-most of any player in the FBS.

You can see the ACC’s full list of weekly award winners here.