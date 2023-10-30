Louisville is a 10-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Sole possession of second place in the ACC will be on the line Saturday at L&N Stadium when Louisville hosts Virginia Tech.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 10-point favorite to remain in control of their ACC championship game destiny. The line opened at Louisville -10.5, but has since been slightly bet down.

U of L is currently riding a nine-game home winning streak — the fifth-longest in the country — and the Cards have covered the spread in all nine of those games.

Following Georgia Tech’s upset of North Carolina last weekend, Louisville and Virginia Tech now stand alone as the only teams in the ACC with one loss in league play.

After a disappointing 1-3 start, the Hokies have now won three of their last four, all of which have been conference games. VT walloped Pitt, Wake Forest and Syracuse by a combined 62 points. Their only loss in conference play came against unbeaten Florida State in Tallahassee three weeks ago.

The 3:30 p.m. contest between the Cards and Hokies will be carried by the ACC Network.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.