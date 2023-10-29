 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cards climb to No. 15 in AP poll

This is the last AP poll before the CFP rankings come out next week.

By Mike Rutherford
Duke v Louisville Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Louisville’s dominant 23-0 win over Duke on Saturday has allowed the Cardinals to jump three spots from No. 18 to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

The poll is the final one before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released this Tuesday. I think it’s a safe assumption that the Cards will fall somewhere around No. 15 in those rankings as well.

U of L and No. 4 Florida State are the only ACC teams featured in this week’s poll.

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (48)
  2. Michigan (9)
  3. Ohio State (3)
  4. Florida State (3)
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. Missouri
  15. Louisville
  16. Oregon State
  17. Air Force
  18. Utah
  19. Tennessee
  20. UCLA
  21. Tulane
  22. Kansas
  23. James Madison
  24. USC
  25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.

