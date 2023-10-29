Cards climb to No. 15 in AP poll

Louisville’s dominant 23-0 win over Duke on Saturday has allowed the Cardinals to jump three spots from No. 18 to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll.
The poll is the final one before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released this Tuesday. I think it’s a safe assumption that the Cards will fall somewhere around No. 15 in those rankings as well.
U of L and No. 4 Florida State are the only ACC teams featured in this week’s poll.
AP Top 25 poll
- Georgia (48)
- Michigan (9)
- Ohio State (3)
- Florida State (3)
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Missouri
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Air Force
- Utah
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- Tulane
- Kansas
- James Madison
- USC
- Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.
