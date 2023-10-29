Louisville now controls its own ACC championship game destiny

By virtue of Georgia Tech’s 46-42 upset of North Carolina on Saturday night, Louisville now controls its own destiny in the race to make the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

The Cardinals now sit at 4-1 in conference play with home games against Virginia Tech and Virginia and a road test at Miami still to go.

With Louisville knocking off Duke and UNC falling on Saturday, the only other one loss team in conference play outside of U of L is now Virginia Tech.

After a disappointing 1-3 start, the Hokies have now won three of their last four, all of which have been conference games. VT walloped Pitt, Wake Forest and Syracuse by a combined 62 points. Their only loss in conference play came against unbeaten Florida State in Tallahassee three weeks ago.

Suffice it so say, Saturday’s contest at L&N Stadium is another very big one.

Here are the ACC standings as we head to November: