How to watch Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville and Duke will both be looking to maintain an inside track when the top 25 foes square off inside L&N Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3:30.

ESPN will have the television coverage of the meeting between the 18th-ranked Cardinals and 20th-ranked Blue Devils, with Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) on the call.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 6-point favorite for the game. The Cardinals have won eight consecutive home games and have covered the point spread in all eight of those games.

With North Carolina’s surprise loss to Virginia last weekend, four teams now currently sit behind Florida State with one defeat in ACC play. The Cardinals and Blue Devils are two of those teams.

Saturday’s game might not technically be an ACC championship elimination game, but it certainly feels like one.

