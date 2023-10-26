Louisville men’s basketball picked 14th in preseason ACC media poll

The Louisville men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the ACC, according to the league’s media.

The preseason projection is the lowest ever for a Cardinal basketball team, surpassing last year’s preseason prognostication of an 11th-place finish. No U of L players picked up any votes for any of the league’s individual awards.

Duke, which garnered 44 first-place votes, is once again the preseason favorite to win the conference. Second-place Miami garnered five first-place votes, with No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Virginia each picking up a vote as well.

Here’s the full poll and individual accolades:

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pitt, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 51

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50

PJ Hall, Clemson, 48

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44

Norchad Omier, Miami, 42

Second Team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39

Nijel Pack, Miami, 34

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 35 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 13

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1

ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 40 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 6

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 1