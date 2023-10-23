Time, TV set for Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville’s upcoming Saturday home game against Duke has been slated for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff inside L&N Stadium. ESPN will have the television coverage.

The Cardinals moved up three spots to No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll despite having the week off. Duke, which led for most of the way before falling 38-20 at undefeated Florida State, slipped six spots to No. 20.

Saturday’s game will mark just the seventh time that L&N Stadium has been the site of a matchup between two top 25 teams. The most recent of those occurrences took place just 16 days ago when Louisville thumped then-No. 10 Notre Dame.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville is a 4-point favorite for Saturday’s game.

With North Carolina’s surprise loss to Virginia over the weekend, four teams now currently sit behind Florida State with one defeat in conference play. The Cardinals and Blue Devils are two of those teams.

Saturday’s game might not technically be an ACC championship elimination game, but it certainly feels like one.

