Michael Penix is the Heisman leader

Caleb Williams’ hopes of a repeat faded after a disappointing effort in South Bend.

By Mike Rutherford
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

At the season’s unofficial midway point, Washington quarterback Michael Penix — an Indiana transfer — has emerged as a fairly heavy favorite to take home the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Penix is -150 to win the award. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+800) is the closest player within shouting distance.

2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams saw his hopes of becoming just the second two-time winner in the award’s history take a huge hit after a dismal performance last week against Notre Dame. The USC quarterback is now the fifth choice at +1400.

Here’s the DraftKings top 10:

  1. Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (-130)
  2. Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma (+1000)
  3. J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (+1000)
  4. Jordan Travis - Florida State (+1200)
  5. Jayden Daniels - LSU (+1400)
  6. Drake Maye - North Carolina (+1800)
  7. Caleb Williams - USC (+2000)
  8. Bo Nix - Oregon (+2000)
  9. Carson Beck - Georgia (+3500)
  10. Jalen Milroe - Alabama (+5000)

