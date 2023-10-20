Michael Penix is the Heisman leader

At the season’s unofficial midway point, Washington quarterback Michael Penix — an Indiana transfer — has emerged as a fairly heavy favorite to take home the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Penix is -150 to win the award. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+800) is the closest player within shouting distance.

2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams saw his hopes of becoming just the second two-time winner in the award’s history take a huge hit after a dismal performance last week against Notre Dame. The USC quarterback is now the fifth choice at +1400.

Here’s the DraftKings top 10:

Michael Penix Jr. - Washington (-130) Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma (+1000) J.J. McCarthy - Michigan (+1000) Jordan Travis - Florida State (+1200) Jayden Daniels - LSU (+1400) Drake Maye - North Carolina (+1800) Caleb Williams - USC (+2000) Bo Nix - Oregon (+2000) Carson Beck - Georgia (+3500) Jalen Milroe - Alabama (+5000)

