Louisville still receiving CFP odds

Despite last weekend’s disappointing 38-21 loss at Pittsburgh, the Louisville football team is still receiving odds to win the College Football Playoff championship.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, U of L is a +50000 shot to wear the crown, which puts them tied for the 23rd-best shot on the board. It’s also well ahead of arch-rival Kentucky, who is now +100000 to win it all after last week’s loss to Missouri.

Michigan (+270), and not two-time reigning national champion Georgia (+290), is currently the DraftKings favorite to win the CFP. Ohio State (+800), Washington and Florida State are all tied for the third choice.

Louisville heads into its bye week with a 6-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in conference play. They’ll return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 28 when they’ll host a Duke team that figures to be somewhere in the national rankings.

