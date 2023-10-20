Louisville is tied for the third choice to win the ACC

Louisville’s loss at Pittsburgh last weekend was certainly a setback for the team’s hopes of playing for a conference championship, but it wasn’t a killer.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, U of L is still receiving +1200 odds to win the ACC title, tied for the third-best of any team in the conference.

Florida State (-180) is a heavy favorite to be celebrating in Charlotte in early December. Unbeaten North Carolina (+300) is the second choice, while Louisville and Duke are both receiving +1200 odds. The Blue Devils will face the Seminoles in Tallahassee this weekend before traveling to face the Cardinals at L&N Stadium on Oct. 28.

Louisville joined the ACC in 2014 and has yet to play in a conference championship game. The Cardinals tied for the Atlantic Division crown with a 7-1 record in 2016, but lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with eventual national champion Clemson.

