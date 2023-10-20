Two Minute Plays: Pittsburgh

Your favorite offseason video series continues into the regular season where I’ll look to highlight an important play from the previous weeks contest. I make no promises...other than this will be the best two minutes of your entire week.

Week seven, we’re digging into the sloppy battle with Pittsburgh, an injury-riddled game with plenty of frustrating moments, to pull something out that caught my eye while watching. As always, the hope is to have a little fun, learn a little football, and do it all faster than you can...well...lets just say it’s fast. Check out the clip below and give the old YouTube channel a like and subscribe while you’re at it.

S1E7: Pittsburgh

