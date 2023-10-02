Cam’Ron Kelly, Brock Travelstead earn ACC Player of the Week honors

From U of L:

Cam’Ron Kelly and Brock Travelstead of the University of Louisville football team were named Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week following their come-from-behind victory over NC State on the road on Friday.

Kelly was awarded ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors for the second time this season after his key performance in the 13-10 win at NC State. Kelly intercepted a pass in the end zone on NC State’s first drive of the second half. He was also responsible for forcing a fumble, recovered by Ramon Puryear, to stall another NC State drive. The Louisville defense held NC State to 201 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers while keeping the Wolfpack off the scoreboard in the second half.

Travelstead was deemed ACC Specialist of the Week for the second time this season after rewriting Louisville football history on Friday. The junior set a Louisville record for the longest field goal made in the road win over NC State, connecting from 53 yards to break the record of 52 yards shared by Wilbur Summers, Ron Bell, Klaus Wilmsmeyer, Nate Smith, and Chris Philpott. Travelstead made the record-setting 53-yarder with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, providing the Cardinals a 13-10 lead, which they never relinquished.

The victory moved Louisville to 5-0 overall for the first time since 2013 and 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since joining the league in 2014.