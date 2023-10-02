Game time, TV set for Louisville at Pitt

Louisville’s Oct. 14 game at Pittsburgh has been scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, and will be broadcast on The CW Network. The game will mark the first time that the Cards have played on the CW since the network’s new deal with the ACC has gone into effect.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 and has lost four straight games going into its bye week this weekend. THe Panthers were bested by Virginia Tech, 38-21, on Saturday.

Here’s the full week seven schedule for the ACC:

Saturday, Oct. 14

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Louisville at Pitt, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network

NC State at Duke, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

ESPN has elected to use a six-day selection for the following two games which will fill the noon and 7:30 p.m. ET windows on ABC: