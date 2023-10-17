 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Louisville women’s basketball No. 17 in preseason AP poll

The new-look Cards are still getting some national love.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Louisville v Iowa Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

For the 13th consecutive year, the Louisville women’s basketball team will begin its season ranked in the top 20 of the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Cards are No. 15 in the preseason coaches poll.

Here’s the full AP poll:

Preseason women’s AP Top 25

  1. LSU (35)
  2. UConn (1)
  3. Iowa
  4. UCLA
  5. Utah
  6. South Carolina
  7. Ohio State
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Indiana
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Tennessee
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas
  14. Maryland
  15. Stanford
  16. North Carolina
  17. Louisville
  18. Florida State
  19. Baylor
  20. Colorado
  21. USC
  22. Creighton
  23. Illinois
  24. Washington State
  25. Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...