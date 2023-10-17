Louisville women’s basketball No. 17 in preseason AP poll

For the 13th consecutive year, the Louisville women’s basketball team will begin its season ranked in the top 20 of the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Cards are No. 15 in the preseason coaches poll.
Here’s the full AP poll:
Preseason women’s AP Top 25
- LSU (35)
- UConn (1)
- Iowa
- UCLA
- Utah
- South Carolina
- Ohio State
- Virginia Tech
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Maryland
- Stanford
- North Carolina
- Louisville
- Florida State
- Baylor
- Colorado
- USC
- Creighton
- Illinois
- Washington State
- Mississippi State
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.
Loading comments...