Louisville women’s basketball No. 17 in preseason AP poll

For the 13th consecutive year, the Louisville women’s basketball team will begin its season ranked in the top 20 of the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Cards are No. 15 in the preseason coaches poll.

Here’s the full AP poll:

Preseason women’s AP Top 25

LSU (35) UConn (1) Iowa UCLA Utah South Carolina Ohio State Virginia Tech Indiana Notre Dame Tennessee Ole Miss Texas Maryland Stanford North Carolina Louisville Florida State Baylor Colorado USC Creighton Illinois Washington State Mississippi State

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.