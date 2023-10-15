Louisville slips to No. 21 in both polls

Louisville’s loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday meant a precipitous drop in both major college football polls, but not the total loss of their national rankings.
The Cards check in at No. 21 in both polls this week.
AP Top 25 poll
- Georgia (43)
- Michigan (16)
- Ohio State (1)
- Florida State (1)
- Washington (2)
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Alabama
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Duke
- Tennessee
- USC
- LSU
- Missouri
- Louisville
- Air Force
- Tulane
- Iowa
- UCLA
Others receiving votes: James Madison 70; Clemson 35; Florida 12; Washington State 11; Fresno State 6; Liberty 5; Kentucky 4; Wyoming 4; Kansas 2; West Virginia 1; Oklahoma State 1; Miami 1
Coaches Poll top 25
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (4)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Penn State
7. Oklahoma (1)
T8. Texas
T8. Alabama
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Ole Miss
13. Oregon State
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. USC
17. Duke
18. Notre Dame
19. LSU
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Air Force
23. Iowa
24. Tulane
25. UCLA
Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (Florida) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1
