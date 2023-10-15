 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville slips to No. 21 in both polls

The Cards are still nationally ranked heading into their bye week.

By Mike Rutherford
Louisville v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Louisville’s loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday meant a precipitous drop in both major college football polls, but not the total loss of their national rankings.

The Cards check in at No. 21 in both polls this week.

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (43)
  2. Michigan (16)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Florida State (1)
  5. Washington (2)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Texas
  9. Oregon
  10. North Carolina
  11. Alabama
  12. Oregon State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Duke
  17. Tennessee
  18. USC
  19. LSU
  20. Missouri
  21. Louisville
  22. Air Force
  23. Tulane
  24. Iowa
  25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70; Clemson 35; Florida 12; Washington State 11; Fresno State 6; Liberty 5; Kentucky 4; Wyoming 4; Kansas 2; West Virginia 1; Oklahoma State 1; Miami 1

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma (1)

T8. Texas

T8. Alabama

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (Florida) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1

