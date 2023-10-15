Louisville slips to No. 21 in both polls

Louisville’s loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday meant a precipitous drop in both major college football polls, but not the total loss of their national rankings.

The Cards check in at No. 21 in both polls this week.

AP Top 25 poll

Georgia (43) Michigan (16) Ohio State (1) Florida State (1) Washington (2) Oklahoma Penn State Texas Oregon North Carolina Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame Duke Tennessee USC LSU Missouri Louisville Air Force Tulane Iowa UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70; Clemson 35; Florida 12; Washington State 11; Fresno State 6; Liberty 5; Kentucky 4; Wyoming 4; Kansas 2; West Virginia 1; Oklahoma State 1; Miami 1

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma (1)

T8. Texas

T8. Alabama

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Ole Miss

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Duke

18. Notre Dame

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Iowa

24. Tulane

25. UCLA

Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (Florida) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1