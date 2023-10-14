How to watch Louisville at Pittsburgh

No. 14 Louisville will look to avoid a letdown after last week’s upset of Notre Dame when it heads North to face ACC rival Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

The CW will have the coverage of the contest, with Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst) and Treavor Scales (reporter) on the call. A local channel in most markets, the CW is channel WBKI-58 in Louisville.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite to stay unbeaten in ACC play and move to 7-0 for the first time since the 2012 season.

Louisville is 0-2-1 against the spread in away games so far this season, but is 5-0 straight up when playing as a favorite. Pitt, which has yet to defeat an FBS opponent, is 0-4-1 against the spread so far this season.

U of L is riding its first 7-game winning streak since 2014. The streak is the seventh-longest in the FBS, and tied for the 10th-longest in program history.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.