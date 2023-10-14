Louisville a 7.5-point favorite over Pittsburgh

Louisville will look to avoid a letdown after last week’s upset of Notre Dame when it heads North to face ACC rival Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 7.5-point favorite to stay unbeaten in ACC play and move to 7-0 for the first time since the 2012 season.

Louisville is 0-2-1 against the spread in away games so far this season, but is 5-0 straight up when playing as a favorite. Pitt, which has yet to defeat an FBS opponent, is 0-4-1 against the spread so far this season.

Louisville is riding its first 7-game winning streak since 2014. The streak is the seventh-longest in the FBS, and tied for the 10th-longest in program history.

That said, the Cardinals haven’t had a ton of success against Pittsburgh in recent years. The Panthers have won six of the last eight meetings against U of L, and haven’t lost to the Cardinals at home since 2012.

The CW has the television coverage of the game, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.