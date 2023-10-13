Two Minute Plays: Notre Dame

Your favorite offseason video series continues into the regular season where I’ll look to highlight an important play from the previous weeks contest. I make no promises...other than this will be the best two minutes of your entire week.

Week six, we’re digging into the battle with Notre Dame, easily the most anticipated home game in the last three years, to pull something out that caught my eye while watching. As always, the hope is to have a little fun, learn a little football, and do it all faster than you can...well...lets just say it’s fast. Check out the clip below and give the old YouTube channel a like and subscribe while you’re at it.

S1E6: Notre Dame

Previous Episodes

S1E1: Georgia Tech

SIE2: Murray State

S1E3: Indiana

S1E4: Boston College

S1E5: NC State