Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 6

Six weeks into the season and Louisville’s already bowl eligible. Not too shabby.

As you can imagine the bowl prognosticators and computers were awfully impressed with the Cardinals’ convincing win over Top-10 Notre Dame. This is gonna be a fun one, folks.

Starting with Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, the Cards were the third biggest movers of the week with their rating going up 3.0 points and rising in the ranks from 29th to 20th.

With the huge win over Notre Dame the Cards are now given a 73.8% chance of winning 10 or more games. Me likey. There was some good movement in win probabilities across the board, especially in places you’d hope to see it like the Cards over Duke going from 48.12% to 62.24%, Miami from 28.41% to 42.77%, and Kentucky from 50% to 62.46%. Get into the bye week at 7-0 and you can really start dreaming big.

Over at ESPN’s FPI, the Cards rose from #27 to #21 and the projected record for Cards improved from 9.2-3.1 to 10.3-2.1. And here’s how FPI projects the Cardinals’ chances winning each of their remaining games:

Pittsburgh - 71% (66.2% last week)

#17 Duke - 63.4% (56.4%)

Virginia Tech - 85.2% (82.9%)

Virginia - 92.4% (90.9%)

#25 Miami - 38% (27.4%)

#24 Kentucky - 70.1% (58.6%)

Those Duke and Kentucky percentage changes are very nice looking.

Now for the fun stuff…

ESPN:

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. West Virginia

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Dec. 28, 5:45PM. ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl (Formerly the Outback Bowl) (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Jan. 1, Noon. ESPN2

Action Network (Brett McMurphy):

Capital One Orange Bowl - Louisville vs. Penn State

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 1, 4 P.M., ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Dec. 29, 12:00PM. ESPN

College Football News:

Capital One Orange Bowl - Louisville vs. Penn State

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Jan. 1, 4 P.M., ESPN

247 Sports:

ReliaQuest Bowl (Formerly the Outback Bowl) (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Texas A&M

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Jan. 1, Noon. ESPN2

Athlon:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Louisville vs. Ole Miss

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Dec. 29, 12:00PM. ESPN

College Football Network:

Holiday Bowl – Louisville vs. USC

Petco Park, San Diego, California

Dec. 27, 8PM., Fox

Yahoo!

Pop-Tarts Bowl – Louisville vs. Kansas

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Dec. 28, 5:45PM. ESPN

Total Tally: Orange Bowl (2), Pop-Tarts Bowl (2), Gator Bowl (2), ReliaQuest (Outback) Bowl (2), Holiday Bowl

And to see how much can change in a week, here’s last week’s tally: Pop-Tarts Bowl (3), Gator Bowl (2), Mayonnaise Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Sun Bowl, Military Bowl.

As you can see, there were some very cool changes following the victory over Notre Dame. Let’s take care of Pitt and enjoy dreaming of potential New Year’s Day bowls a little longer.