Louisville ranked No. 25 in both major polls

The 5-0 Cards will carry a national ranking into this weekend’s showdown with Notre Dame.

By Mike Rutherford
Louisville v Indiana Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It’ll be No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 10 Notre Dame under the lights on Saturday inside L&N Stadium.

The 5-0 Cardinals appear at No. 25 in both this week’s coaches and AP top 25 polls. It’s the first time U of L has appeared in a national poll since the beginning of the COVID-shortened season of 2020.

Here are the full polls heading into week six:

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (35)
  2. Michigan (12)
  3. Texas (10)
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. Florida State (4)
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Washington State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Oregon State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Miami
  18. Utah
  19. Duke
  20. Kentucky
  21. Missouri
  22. Tennessee
  23. LSU
  24. Fresno State
  25. Louisville
  26. Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 44; Texas A&M 31; UCLA 19; Tulane 8; Air Force 7; Wisconsin 6; Clemson 5; West Virginia 5; Kansas 3; James Madison 3; Colorado 1

Coaches Poll top 25

  1. Georgia (59)
  2. Michigan (1)
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Texas (1)
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. USC
  8. Washington (1)
  9. Oregon
  10. Alabama
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Oklahoma
  13. North Carolina
  14. Washington State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oregon State
  17. Miami
  18. Tennessee
  19. Utah
  20. Kentucky
  21. Duke
  22. Missouri
  23. LSU
  24. Fresno State
  25. Louisville

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; BYU 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1

