Louisville ranked No. 25 in both major polls

It’ll be No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 10 Notre Dame under the lights on Saturday inside L&N Stadium.

The 5-0 Cardinals appear at No. 25 in both this week’s coaches and AP top 25 polls. It’s the first time U of L has appeared in a national poll since the beginning of the COVID-shortened season of 2020.

Here are the full polls heading into week six:

AP Top 25 poll

Georgia (35) Michigan (12) Texas (10) Ohio State (1) Florida State (4) Penn State Washington Oregon USC Notre Dame Alabama Oklahoma Washington State North Carolina Oregon State Ole Miss Miami Utah Duke Kentucky Missouri Tennessee LSU Fresno State Louisville Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 44; Texas A&M 31; UCLA 19; Tulane 8; Air Force 7; Wisconsin 6; Clemson 5; West Virginia 5; Kansas 3; James Madison 3; Colorado 1

Coaches Poll top 25

Georgia (59) Michigan (1) Ohio State (2) Texas (1) Florida State Penn State USC Washington (1) Oregon Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Ole Miss Oregon State Miami Tennessee Utah Kentucky Duke Missouri LSU Fresno State Louisville

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; BYU 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1