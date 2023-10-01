Louisville ranked No. 25 in both major polls

It’ll be No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 10 Notre Dame under the lights on Saturday inside L&N Stadium.
The 5-0 Cardinals appear at No. 25 in both this week’s coaches and AP top 25 polls. It’s the first time U of L has appeared in a national poll since the beginning of the COVID-shortened season of 2020.
Here are the full polls heading into week six:
AP Top 25 poll
- Georgia (35)
- Michigan (12)
- Texas (10)
- Ohio State (1)
- Florida State (4)
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oregon
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Utah
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Fresno State
- Louisville
- Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 44; Texas A&M 31; UCLA 19; Tulane 8; Air Force 7; Wisconsin 6; Clemson 5; West Virginia 5; Kansas 3; James Madison 3; Colorado 1
Coaches Poll top 25
- Georgia (59)
- Michigan (1)
- Ohio State (2)
- Texas (1)
- Florida State
- Penn State
- USC
- Washington (1)
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Washington State
- Ole Miss
- Oregon State
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Kentucky
- Duke
- Missouri
- LSU
- Fresno State
- Louisville
Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; BYU 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1
