Louisville is a 6.5-point home underdog against Notre Dame

Louisville will take the field on Saturday for the first time as an underdog this season when it hosts the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are a 6.5-point underdog in the game.

U of L has been favored in each of its first five games of the season, and is 2-2-1 against the spread. Notre Dame, which will be favored for the sixth time in seven games, is 5-1 against the spread so far in 2023.

The Fighting Irish enter Saturday’s contest with a 5-1 overall record and a 30-game winning streak against ACC opponents. Louisville is 5-0 for the first time since 2013, and sporting a perfect 3-0 ACC record for the first time since joining the conference in 2014.

ABC will have the television coverage for the game, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. U of L announced last week that tickets for the game are sold out, marking L&N Stadium’s first sell out since the Fighting Irish last visited in the 2019 season opener.

